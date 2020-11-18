Broome County moves out of Yellow, what that means

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has officially been taken out of the Yellow Zone.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement at his briefing this afternoon.

The move comes as the 7 day rolling average of the positivity rate within the cluster fell below 3 percent and below the statewide average.

The Yellow Zone micro-cluster map generally followed the boundaries of what traditionally has been known as the Triple Cities: Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and a portion of Endwell.

The Governor used Broome as an example of the cluster initiatives working.

With the yellow zone restrictions lifted, crowd size limits will increase from 25 to 50, restaurant tables can seat up to 10 people rather than just 4 and schools with buildings in the cluster will no longer be required to perform regular testing of students and staff.