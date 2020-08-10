Broome County Land Bank offers matching grants for home rehab

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Land Bank is offering a financial incentive to anyone willing to redevelop one of its buildings on Binghamton’s Westside.

The Land Bank is making available up to $75,000 in matching funds to a developer who will purchase and rehab 3 King Avenue.

The organization acquired the duplex after it was taken in a property tax foreclosure in 2018.

The Land Bank has issued a Request For Proposals.

One stipulation is that at least of of the units be refurbished as affordable housing.