Broome County Land Bank completes first renovation of the year

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Land Bank has completed its first home renovation of the year.

The corporation renovated a home located at 1125 Glenwood Avenue in Vestal.

The house features new hardwood flooring and carpeting, three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a garage, and a small back yard.

The property was restored over the last five months, and is now on the market for moderate income families and individuals.

Executive Director Jessica Haas says the Land Bank partnered with SEPP Group on the project.

“Land Bank is incredibly proud of our impact on this community, and this project in particular. We’re glad to see where Land Bank is going to go from here,” says Haas.

As with all its properties, the house will be sold at a lower rate, in compliance with the Land Bank’s affordable housing program.

Money for the project came from the proceeds from a pair of previous sales of properties on

Lagrange Street in Vestal and Burdick Road in the Town of Binghamton.

The work was done by Ostrowsky Builders while Keystone Associates provided environmental, architectural and structural engineering services.

Those interested in purchasing the home can contact John Farrell at EXIT Realty at 760-5001.