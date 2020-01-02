Broome County jobs and wages behind neighboring counties

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new report from the US Department of Labor shows that Broome County continues to lose jobs while its average wages lag behind those of neighboring counties.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released numbers for June of 2019, showing that Broome had roughly 87 thousand 600 jobs, a .5% drop from June of 2018.

Meanwhile, the average weekly pay in Broome County is $894.

That’s less than the average in Tioga, 1029, Chenango, 908 and Delaware, 916.

The only neighboring county in New York State with a lower average weekly wage was Cortland which came in at $827.