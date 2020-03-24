Broome County Jail suspends visitation

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Public Safety Facility has instituted new restrictions with a goal of keeping the virus out of the building.

Sheriff Dave Harder has cut-off visitation for inmates in the jail.

Attorneys are the only people who are still allowed to meet with prisoners, albeit through a glass partition.

Due to bail reform, the jail has roughly 200 fewer inmates than it averaged before the reforms.

There were 306 this morning.

Harder says this has allowed them to dedicate an entire pod to new inmates who stay there for 15 days to ensure that they’re not infecting the general population with the coronavirus.

“We are doing everything we can. In fact, some people say, ‘Let the prisoners out, it’s a germ fest.’ Well, I think they are safer in here than out on the street because people are moving all over even though they’re not supposed to be. The virus is out there, we don’t have it in the facility. And we are working as hard as we can to keep it out of the facility,” says Harder.

Harder says two tests from inside the jail have come back negative.

He’s also mandating that everyone who comes into the building have their temperature checked.

And he’s closed the pistol permit office for the time being.