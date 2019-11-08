Broome County Jail inmate died in his cell Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – An inmate at the Broome County Jail has died.



A Correction Officer found the 40 year-old man at 2:38 A-M Wednesday on the floor of his cell.

He appeared to be having a medical problem.

The officer called for assistance and the man was taken by ambulance to Wilson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy report confirms there were no injuries and the death was natural.

Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that he is withholding the name of the inmate at the request of his family.