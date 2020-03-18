Broome County implements essential daycare

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is getting into the daycare business in an effort to make certain that essential personnel can continue to report for work.

Broome officials announced today that childcare will now be provided during the week at the Broome West Senior Center in Endwell for county employees and healthcare workers.

The partnership between the Department of Social Services, Office for Aging and Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak came together quickly over the last few days.

DSS will determine which eligible workers lack daycare options, OFA staff will care for the children and the D-A will provide School Resource Officers to keep everyone safe.

There are currently 20 children signed up, but the facility can hold as many as 50.

DSS Daycare Supervisor Jen Skinner says they’re limiting the size so as to create enough space for social distancing.