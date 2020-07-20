Broome County Humane Society’s Duck Derby moves online

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Humane Society’s annual Duck Derby is floating onto Facebook.

The Duck Derby is the shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year where participants can adopt a rubber duck to race for possible cash prizes.

The live event was cancelled, due to the Humane Society following the latest pandemic guidelines, however, it is holding a virtual race instead.

It achieved its goal of adopting 12,000.

Winners will be chosen in a random electronic drawing, including the First Prize winner of 5 thousand dollars.

The Humane Society’s Fund Development Coordinator, Lauren Heilweil, has prepared the shelter for the fundraisers’ transition to online.

“We were hoping for the best and expecting what actually happened. So all along it was kind of planning for the in-person event, with that contingency plan that it would all go virtual, as many events are. It was just business as usual until recently and we decided for the safety of everybody, considering what’s going on, to push it virtually and plan for a great one next year,” says Heilweil.

The funds raised will go to vet care, food, daily care, emergency medical expenses, flea treatments, and more.

You can watch the stream July 26th on its Facebook page.

For more information, go to BCHumaneSOC.com.