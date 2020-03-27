Broome County Humane Society taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society is taking measures to make sure its office is as clean as possible.

The animal shelter on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton placed hand sanitizer and wipes all around its offices to make sure its employees can stay safe.

The facility is closed to the public, but it still has animals up for adoption.

They also have masks for all of the caretakers who work directly with cats, dogs, and other animals.

Executive Director Karen Matson says these extra measures are necessary.

“We are just trying our best to control the virus here, so it doesn’t spread to our coworkers, because we have to be here. We have to be here to provide care for the animals, so we are doing the best we can to keep ourselves healthy, and in the end, it trickles out to the public, who we may come into contact with,” says Matson.

The Humane Society is asking for donations from anyone who has a little extra to give.

People can donate with Paypal or with a credit or debit card at BCHumaneSOC.com.

Meanwhile, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo has organized a pet food drive for our of work pet owners or others in need during the pandemic.



How to get supplies:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced Friday she is teaming up with the Broome County Humane Society for a pet food drive to support animal owners in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m grateful to be partnering with the Broome County Humane Society to help pet owners in need during this time,” Lupardo said. “Given that this crisis has hit some people hard financially, we want to make sure everyone has access to pet food. No one should have to be faced with a decision of whether they can feed their animals or not.”

At the Assemblywoman’s request, the Humane Society has agreed to host the drive. Donations of food and kitty litter can be made at the following locations:

Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton

Creature Comforts, 1250 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Endicott Agway, 116 Jennings Street, Endicott

Harpursville Farm & Garden, 75 Maple Street, Harpursville

Ross Park Zoo Education Center, 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton

Each site will be collecting during their own regular business hours. Those in need of food can pick it up at the Humane Society between 12:00 and 3:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday, or call the shelter to make special arrangements for pick up or delivery.

With some people expected to become ill and others with limited income during the pandemic, the Humane Society is also able to provide emergency boarding for dogs and cats; individuals interested in fostering or adopting animals can also contact the Humane Society.

“The Humane Society remains open and is committed to caring for dogs and cats in need,” said Karen Matson, Executive Director of the Broome County Humane Society. “We have taken the necessary steps to adapt our operations to the current circumstances and stand ready to help animals and their families in any way we can.”

According to various veterinary experts, there’s is no reason to believe that COVID-19 can be spread from someone who is infected to their pet, or that pets can infect their owners.

However, the Humane Society also has equipment, such as crates, available for anyone who is able to care for their pet, but wants to keep them separated as much as possible. While experts do not believe animals can contract the virus, it is still recommended that anyone who is ill separates themselves as much as possible from their animals.

Germs can stay on collars, leashes, and even fur, thus potentially spreading illness to others.

While veterinary clinics and pet supply stores also remain open, residents are strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible and visit them only when necessary; if and when you go out, please continue to maintain social distancing for you and your pets.

Many veterinarians have altered their operations to keep animals and their human companions safe, such as taking pets into their appointments directly from their cars.