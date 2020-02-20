Broome County Humane Society takes in dogs who were training for dog fighting

BINGHAMTON, NY – A sad story from last week seems to have a happy ending in store for local dogs who were allegedly trained to fight.

The group of pitbulls that have become known as the Franklin 20 are up for adoption at whatever shelter could take care of them.

The Broome County Humane Society on Conklin Avenue took in 7 of the dogs.

One was put down due to heart failure, and 1 was put down because of overly aggressive behavior.

That leaves 5 total adoptable dogs, including a pitbull named Arthur.

Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson says Arthur is a pleasant surprise considering where he came from, and what he was being trained to do.

“He is one of the 7 that we received. He’s great, I mean I don’t want to say he’s the greatest of all dogs. All our dogs are great, so I can’t pick a favorite right now. However, he’s very sweet, very social, loves all people, loves to go out on walks, and he’s just looking for the right family who’s got the time and patience to welcome him in,” says Matson.

Two dogs have already been adopted, which leaves 3 left.

Matson does caution that these dogs would better fit families that don’t have cats or little children.

She adds that they may be nervous at first, but they just need good people and good love.

If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, you may call 724-3709.