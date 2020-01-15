Broome County Humane Society Save a Life Campaign official record breaking results

From the Broome County Humane Society:

Utica, N.Y., January 14, 2020 – Representatives from the Staffworks Fund and the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties announced that the Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign raised $1,844,350 from December 3 to December 31.

The previous record of $680,804 was set in the 2018 campaign. Of that total, The Broome County Humane Society raised a record setting $142,943.0.

The Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign provided matching levels for community donations made to 29 Central New York animal welfare organizations in 13 counties.

Since 2014, the Campaign has raised more than $3.1 million for non-profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in our regional community.

This is the third year the Broome County Humane Society has participated.

Anita Vitullo, founder of the Save A Life Campaign stated, “The Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign demonstrates the power of a regional collaborative fundraising effort.

We have proven that pulling together for animals in need is a winning strategy.

We join our fellow animal advocates and community donors in creating humane communities.”

All campaign funds will be used for daily animal care and to fill critical adoption and medical needs and spay & neuter services.