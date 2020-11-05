Broome County Health Department reports more COVID-19 exposure sites

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned of more COVID positive exposures.

A person who was at Planet Fitness on the Vestal Parkway tested positive.

If you were at Planet Fitness on November 2nd between 1 and 2 PM, you are asked to self-quarantine until November 17th.

The health department has also learned that a person who tested positive was at Lippy’s Bar and Grill in Greene on October 29th.

Anyone who was at Lippy’s on the 29th between 5 and 9 P-M is asked to self-quarantine until November 12th.

The health department did add that this person, and others, may or may not have taken the proper safety precautions such as wearing masks while there.

