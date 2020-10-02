Broome County Health Department Public Statements

Broome County Health Department Issues Public Health Statements:

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at Belden Hill Golf Club Clubhouse Bar and Grill, located at 1820 Route 7 in Harpursville, on September 22nd – 26th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 22nd between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., September 23rd between 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., September 24th between 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., September 25th from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., or September 26th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until 14 days after when you were there. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned that a person who was at Planet Fitness, located at 4700 Vestal Parkway East, on September 22nd and 23rd has tested positive for COVID19.

If you were at that location on September 22nd or 23rd between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 7th or 8th respectively.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 214 Reynolds Rd. in Johnson City, on September 24th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 24th between 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 9th.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at Peterson’s Tavern, located at 11 Main St. in Binghamton, on September 25th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 25th between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until October 10th.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at The Colonial, located at 56-58 Court Street in Binghamton, on September 25th has tested positive for COVID19.

If you were at that location on September 25th between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the 26th we ask you to self-quarantine until October 10th.

Broome County Health Department ∙ 225 Front Street∙ Binghamton, New York 13905 Phone: (607) 778-3930 ∙ Fax (607) 778-2838 ∙ www.gobroomecounty.com

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at Calvary’s Love Church, located at 1315 Reynolds Rd. in Johnson City, on September 27th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on September 27th during the 11 a.m. service, we ask you to selfquarantine until October 12th.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who rode a Broome County Transit Bus on September 29th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were on Broome County Transit Bus #35 express inbound leaving Glendale Technology Park at 6:26 a.m. to the Junction or the #5 outbound at 7 a.m. on September 229th we ask you to self-quarantine until October 14th.

Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton University. To make an appointment call 1-888-364-3065. Broome County will continue to provide updated COVID-19 numbers on its website at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus. Broome County officials remind you to wash your hands, wear your facial coverings and continue to maintain social distancing. If you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance, please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to heading to the emergency room.