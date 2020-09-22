Broome County Health Department announces COVID positive cases at JA McCormack’s Funeral Home and Abel’s Pub

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department issued two public health statements yesterday of locations that have been exposed to the coronavirus.

JA McCormack’s Funeral Home on Main Street in Binghamton is the first, having a person in the facility September 16th test positive.

The Health Department says you should self quarantine until October 1st if you were there on that day from 4 to 5 PM.

It is unclear if this person was a guest on that day, or an employee.

The Health Department is also reporting that Abel’s Pub has had a run-in with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The bar, located on Rotary Avenue in Binghamton, had a person visit the facility on September 10th, the 13th, the 15th, and the 18th, who tested positive.

If you also attended the pub on those days, the Department asks that you self-quarantine until the 24th, 27th, 29th, and October 2nd.

Testing is still available at Binghamton University.

To make an appointment at the NYS Drive through testing site there, you can call 1-888-364-3065.