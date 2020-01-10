Broome County has new ways to dispose of unwanted medications

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has a new way for people to dispose of their unused medication that it believes is safer and more convenient.

The Health Department announced today that it has purchased over 2 thousand Deterra drug deactivation pouches to distribute to county residents free of charge.

The pouches come with carbon and other materials inside that, when mixed with warm water and any leftover prescription drugs, create a chemical reaction that render the medications useless.

People then zipper them up and throw them in the garbage.

“We know that people who have a substance use disorder or youth or even anyone who might be in someone’s home, might experiment and seek out those prescription drugs. I get a lot of people who ask what can they do to help fight the opioid epidemic, and this is just a really simple way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” says Opioid Abuse Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp.

Knapp says the pouches work with pills, liquids or patches, but not syringes.

She also says they’re safe for the environment.

The county plans to start distributing them next month to local home care agencies, hospice, the Office For Aging and Meals on Wheels.

Information on how to request them will be posted to the Broome Opioid Awareness Council website here.