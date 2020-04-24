Broome County gives out 16,000 masks Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A large number of people lined up in cars today for free cloth masks.At the park Friday, plenty of people stopped for a mask or two.

Broome County set up 2 distribution sites: at Otsiningo Park and outside the former Macy’s building at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

The county handed out 16,000 of the 68,000 masks it recently received from the federal government.

At the park today, plenty of people stopped for a mask.

Classy Chassis Car Wash Attendant Jim Zweig says he grabbed some for his whole family, including his 91-year old mother.

“Well, you know now that you’re out in public, I guess it’s not really a law, but it’s regulation you have to have a mask. I think it’s safety for me and for others,” says Zweig.

Last Friday, Governor Cuomo mandated that anyone who is not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing in public must wear a mask.

The giveaway continues at both sites tomorrow starting at 8:30 A-M, but officials are limiting the available supply to 10,000 masks.



Another 30,000 will be available starting Monday at over 40 school lunch distribution sites across the county.

7,000 are being set aside for the county’s most vulnerable population and the remaining 5 thousand for first responders.

These masks were meant for people and families who did not yet have a mask themselves and there’s a limit of 1 per person and 5 per family.

You can call 2-1-1 if you still need a mask, or if you need help in any other way.