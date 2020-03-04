Broome County firefighter graduation

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has a new crop of firefighters, as a new class graduated from their main training on Friday.

10 members of the 2020-2021 Recruit Class graduated on Friday afternoon at the Benjamin Franklin School in Binghamton.

Members of the BC Celtic Pipe and Drums and Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band performed.

There was also a slide show of the recruits and the work they accomplished during training.

Five of the graduates will serve with the Binghamton Fire Department, while two will go to Endicott, and three will work for Johnson City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now