Broome County firefighter graduation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has a new crop of firefighters, as a new class graduated from their main training on Friday.

10 members of the 2020-2021 Recruit Class graduated on Friday afternoon at the Benjamin Franklin School in Binghamton.

Members of the BC Celtic Pipe and Drums and Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band performed.

There was also a slide show of the recruits and the work they accomplished during training.

Five of the graduates will serve with the Binghamton Fire Department, while two will go to Endicott, and three will work for Johnson City.