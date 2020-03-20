Broome County Farmer’s Market to remain open

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Farmers Market will be open this weekend.

The market directly behind Cornell Cooperative Extension on Upper Front Street will take extra precautions so that farmers can sell their products safely.

Things that are commonly touched like door handles and registers will be thoroughly cleaned, according to C-C-E.

As usual, the market will be open from 9 to 1, and will be selling fresh vegetables, meats and other locally produced items.

Food Systems Coordinator Amy Willis says the state considers Farmers Markets an integral part of the New York food system.

“The food system is an extremely important piece of agriculture in general in this area. While our weather and things like that may not look like we can grow a lot here, we are a very viable food source here,” says Willis.

Taste New York also remains open selling locally-produced syrup, ice cream, milk, and chocolate, among other things.

Willis says Food Rescue comes by and takes what isn’t bought and donates it to the community.