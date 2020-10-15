Broome County Family Court Judge Rick Miller removed from office

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Family Court Judge Rick Miller has officially been removed from office.

This comes three years after an investigation began looking into Miller for sexual harassment allegations brought on by employees.

It was also discovered Miller failed to accurately report outside income made off a rental property and private law practice.

Charges against him were later filed in July of 2018 and in February of this year, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct ruled 7 to 2 that he should be removed from office.

Miller appealed the decision and a hearing was held last month before the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

It was announced this morning that Miller is to be removed as Family Court Judge, citing his misconduct, prior disciplinary history and injudicious behavior, saying it cannot be viewed acceptable for someone holding judicial office.

Miller is now barred from being a judge again but retains his law license.

He tells NewsChannel 34 that he plans to return to private practice.

Miller released the following statement: “I was extremely disappointed with the decision. There are 3 sides to a story: my side, their side and the truth. I told the truth and will continue to do so. I’ve always taken the high road and do not wish to comment at this time.”