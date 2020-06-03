Broome County Fair, Deposit Lumberjack Festival cancelled

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Another local event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broome County Agricultural Society has decided to cancel the 2020 Broome County Fair.

The decision comes because of the uncertainty as to when large scale events like fairs will be permitted.

The event was supposed to be held from July 28th to August 2nd.

2021 dates have already been announced, and its scheduled from July 27th to August 1st next year.

Additionally, the Deposit Lumberjack Festival has been cancelled.