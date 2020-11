BROOME COUNTY – As in other presidential election years, Broome County experienced a high level of voter participation this year.

In unofficial results, county election officials report that 72,000 people voted in person, both early and on Election Day.

Add to that, 15,000 provisional ballots issued at polling sites and the 18,000 absentees that have come in so far and the total is expected to reach 92,000 votes.

That translates to 73.6% of registered voters, on par with 2016 when 75.5% voted.