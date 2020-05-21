Broome County Executive Jason Garnar reports Southern Tier is well below Phase 2 thresholds

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nearly one week after the Southern Tier began a limited reopening of its economy, the region is reporting even better numbers with regard to the state mandated metrics.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar touted the results as evidence that the Southern Tier should qualify for the state’s permission to move to Phase 2 of the process a week from tomorrow.

Among the industries in the second phase are professional services, including barbers and hair salons, finance and insurance, administrative support, real estate and in-store retail.

Of the 7 metrics the Governor has laid out for the phased reopening, the Southern Tier is well below the thresholds, including conducting twice the number of tests as required.

“We continue to do a really great job of limiting the community spread of this virus. Yes, we have our issues at nursing homes and those are important issues and we’re very cognizant about that. But, in terms of the community spread, to what happens when you increase business activity, we’ve really limited it. And we’ve not seen any of these numbers go up,” says Garnar.

Garnar says about 100 businesses have submitted their affirmation to the state that they have developed a safety plan based on New York’s guidelines and have it available for inspection.

He reminds essential businesses that have remained open throughout the pandemic that they are required to affirm as well.

Businesses can do so at forward.NY.gov.