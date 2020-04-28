Broome County Executive Jason Garnar puts together a re-opening plan to be submitted for approval

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has developed a proposal for how it would manage the reopening of businesses and organizations during an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

County Executive Jason Garnar says his executive team, the county health department and the Office of Emergency Services came up with a blueprint at the request of the Southern Tier Regional Development Council.

Stressing that it is not yet an approved plan, Garnar says the process would require companies to submit their own plan for how they would maintain social distancing, provide face masks and disinfectant and take the temperature daily of all employees.

Garnar says that whenever the county reopens, COVID-19 will still be around.

“The virus is here, it’s in Broome County, it’s all across the world. More people are going to get it. I don’t think that’s a surprise to anybody. The whole idea is that we would really have to monitor the infection data as we slowly start to turn on that valve to make sure that our hospital systems don’t get overwhelmed. And also to make sure that our contact tracing team can do its job,” says Garnar.

Garnar says a team of inspectors from the health department would need to conduct site inspections before clearing a business to reopen.

He says it would likely be done on a first come, first served basis.

Ultimately, Governor Cuomo will decide when to reopen the state by region using the Regional Economic Development Councils to divide up New York.