Broome County Exec Jason Garnar expresses concern over large protests gathering amid COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has expressed his support for the cause of the marches, as well as his dismay at the torching of the OurSpace playground.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, Garnar expressed some concern when asked about the risk posed by so many people gathering so close together during Sunday’s protests.

He did note that the large majority of participants were wearing masks.

“The message is a message that I absolutely support. But, I’m a little concerned about that. Our health department people are going to be looking at that and our Office of Emergency Services. We’ll closely track and will we see an increase over the next 4 or 5 days? I’m not sure. We’ll have to track it,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the Southern Tier’s metrics, including those under the Governor’s new early warning dashboard.