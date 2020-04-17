Broome County encourages residents to seek mental health services

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has reported its 9th COVID-19 death.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced that it was a woman in her 80’s.

Garnar also welcomed in local mental health professionals to his briefing today to stress that counseling and other services are still available to the public remotely.

Both the Mental Health Association and the county’s Mental Health Department have the ability to virtually serve those suffering from anxiety, depression, isolation or other concerns.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says many resources can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1.

Lupardo says working can be stressful, but so can being shut in.

“For many people, staying at home is even more stressful because of underlying conditions within the home, because they’re living alone. A lot of times we forget people who are living by themselves, who enjoyed living alone, but now this level of isolation is unbearable,” says Lupardo.

The Broome County Health Department announced that a worker at the Pack and Mail on Kent Avenue in Endwell has tested positive.

The employee last worked last Saturday and was asymptomatic at the time.

Anyone who visited the Pack and Mail last Friday between 11 and 5 and Saturday from 11 to 3 is asked to self-quarantine through next Saturday.

See the below release from Lupardo:

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo joined Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to remind the public that important human service agencies remain open to help residents.

Lupardo recently worked with the County Executive to convene a number of local providers for a Zoom call to discuss community trends, ways to partner, along with the need for community education about the services that are available.

Providers included those focused on mental health and substance abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, and the needs of the elderly.

“These are uncertain and stressful times for everyone as we’ve been asked to stay at home,” Lupardo said. “These orders are especially stressful for people who live alone and feel isolated or for those who live in settings where they are afraid for themselves or their loved ones. We are seeing a spike in cases where children and adults are in severe distress. Fortunately, we have a strong network of human service providers in our community who, in spite of their own stressors, stand ready to help.”

“Our Broome County Emergency Operations Center continues to work hard every day in our response to COVID-19,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Access to mental health resources is extremely important in this difficult time and we are thankful to our Broome County Department of Mental Health and the many different organizations across our community helping our residents every single day.”

RESOURCES:

United Way of Broome County’s 211: referral service for assistance with housing, utilities, food, consumer fraud, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and more (24 hours)

Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier “Warm Line”: 607-240-7291(24 hours)

A NY State of Mind: headspace.com/ny

NYS Mental Health Hotline: 844-863-9314, connects to more than 6,000 providers who have volunteered their time and service

NYS Office of Mental Health Resources During an Emergency, including guidance and tips for self-care: https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/disaster_resources/pandemic_influenza/

The Crime Victims Assistance Center for help regarding domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and other concerns: call 607-722-4256 or TEXT 607-725-8196 (24 hours)

NYS Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline: 800-942-6906 (24 hours)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) (24 hours)

TEXT LOVEIS to 2252, or log into thehotline.org

Fairview Recovery Services’ Crisis Hotline for anyone in need of assistance with substance abuse: 607-722-4080 (24 hours)

Broome County Office for Aging: 607-778-2411





Catholic Charities of Broome County, including mental health, residential, youth & family services, nutrition, and other services: 607-729-9166