BINGHAMTON, NY – The head of Broome County Security is retiring, but not before receiving an honor from a local animal shelter.

The Broome County Dog Shelter is being renamed in honor of Jim Dadamio, who county officials say made the shelter one of the greatest in the country.

Dadamio worked for over 36 years in the county Government Security Division, becoming Director of the organization in 2006.

As a dog lover himself, he also donated lots of his time to improving the shelter.

Dadamio says he’s touched by the honor.

“I couldn’t imagine that in my wildest dreams. The shelter has a special place in my heart. It always did. To have my name attached to that going forward, is truly something special,” says Dadamio.

The shelter works with local dog wardens to try to return lost dogs to their homes before adopting them out.