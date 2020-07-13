Broome County doesn’t see large spike in overdose deaths during pandemic

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has not seen a large spike in drug overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this year, there have been 20 drug related deaths in our area according to District Attorney Michael Korchak.

At this time last year, there were 26, but in 2018, there were only 15.

11 deaths have occurred in Binghamton, while 4 have come from Vestal and 2 from Johnson City.

Dickinson, Endwell, and Windsor have had 1 a piece.

14 fatalities have been male with the other 6 female.

The average age is 39.

Drug treatment services in our area can be found at Go Broome County dot com.