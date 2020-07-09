Broome County Democratic Committee calls for resignations of two Endicott officials

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Democratic Committee is calling for the resignations of 2 Endicott officials, including one from its own party, over controversial social media posts.

Republican Mayor Linda Jackson and Democratic Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman have come under fire for a Facebook post and like they separately made in support of “White Lives Matter.”

That phrase is seen by many as a white supremacist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Democratic committee met last night and issued what it calls a strong statement condemning the behavior and requesting that they both step down.