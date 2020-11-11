Broome County COVID-19 exposures

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has learned of two new COVID exposures.

A person who tested positive was at the Guys and Dolls Pool Hall in Endicott from November 2nd through the 8th.

Times of exposure are November 2nd to 6th from 2 to 4 pm and November 7th from 5 to 6 pm.

If you were at the pool hall on any of those days, you are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after the date of exposure.

Also, a person who tested positive was at the Downtown Quarterback Sports Bar in Endicott from November 2nd through the 7th.

Exposure times are November 2nd through 6th from 2 to 4 pm and November 7th from 5 to 6 pm.

Anyone who there on those days is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after the date of exposure.

