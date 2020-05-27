Broome County corrects the number of deaths on the COVID-19 dashboard, showing 5 more deaths than reported

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has corrected the number of COVID-19 deaths reported on its website, showing that 5 more people have died from the virus than previously reported.

County Executive Jason Garnar says miscommunication between the county health department and the personnel updating the website lead to the under-count.

Health officials say the additional unreported deaths were of women, one in her 70’s, 2 in their 80’s and one in her 90’s plus a man in his 90’s.

In addition, a new death of another woman in her 80’s was announced today bringing the county’s total to 41.

“There is a significant amount of data that flows from a number of different entities throughout this pandemic. When we find out that we don’t have that data exactly right, and it’s not reflected in our website, we move quickly to change that,” says Garnar.

There remains a slight discrepancy with New York State’s reporting of COVID deaths in the county.

New York puts the number at 46, which is 5 more.

County officials say that’s because the state uses a person’s permanent residency even if they die in a facility in another county.