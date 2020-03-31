Broome County corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Broome County corrections officer is recovering from home after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that the officer called in sick with flu-like symptoms two to three weeks ago and never returned to work.

He did drive to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot to be swabbed through the window of his vehicle.

The test was sent to Albany and came back positive.

Harder says the C-O has since reported that he has fully recovered and has his doctor’s permission to return to work, however, the Sheriff’s Office is leaving it up to the County Health Department to determine when he can come back.

He says three inmates have been tested since the pandemic reached our area, with two returning as negative and the other still pending.

Social justice activist groups such as JUST, Citizen Action and Truth Pharm have called on county leaders to release inmates at high-risk for infection and those being held on non-violent charges.

Harder continues to assert that there is no problem with coronavirus in the jail and that the inmates are actually safer in the facility than they would be in the community.