Broome County coronavirus tests come back negative

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two Broome County residents suspected of having the coronavirus have tested negative for the illness.

Officials at the Broome County Health Department says the county is free of the coronavirus for now.

Two patients, recently returning from separate trips to and from China fell ill.

Test samples were sent to The Centers for Disease Control for examination.

Neither reported having the crown-shaped cells indicative of the coronavirus.

Health Department Medical Director Christopher Ryan says this virus can be contracted in the same way as others.

“Like many other respiratory viruses, we believe transmission is usually through droplets of respiratory secretion, such as those you expel when you cough. Those respiratory droplets can also be transmitted hand to hand,” said Ryan.

Marianne Yourdon of the Communicable Disease Program says the CDC website has good information information about the coronavirus.

She also says anyone who has traveled to China recently may have contracted the disease.