Broome County Community Charities announces 2019 charitable donations

The host organization of a very popular sporting event in our area is showcasing its latest benefactors.

Broome County Community Charities is the host organization of the PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, and it announced its charitable donations for the 2019 year.

Broome Charities recipients include organizations that contribute to the sporting event held at the En-Joie Golf Course every summer.

The American Heart Association, the Sports Matter program, area Junior Golf organizations, and the Upstate New York ALS Chapter were just some of the names listed to receive money.



UHS and Lourdes Hospitals were also given money.