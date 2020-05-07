Broome County can now show cars in person by appointment

BINGHAMTON – Those looking for a new vehicle can now do so again at a dealership.

Governor Cuomo’s administration released new guidelines yesterday outlining appointment-only, in-person meetings for those looking to purchase a new vehicle in the state.

There are several protective measures that must be followed in order for these interactions to be done safely and efficiently.

At Matthews GM Center on Old Vestal Road, they are already adhering to these guidelines.

Every vehicle on the lot has been sanitized, all employees are wearing masks, and have been provided sneeze guards at their desks.

Also, each time a vehicle comes in to its service center, or goes out for a test drive, it is sanitized before and after the work is done.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Gaeta says the dealership will be as safe as possible.

“The whole key is the safety. The safety of the customer, and the safety of our team. We’re going to adhere strictly to the guidelines, the social distancing. We’re constantly cleaning. We want the customers of this area to know they’re safe coming here,” says Gaeta.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the move is a significant first step toward reopening the economy as it will start generating additional sales tax revenue for the county.