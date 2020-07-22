Broome County Briefing: increase in community spread and the need for government financial aid

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is pleading with residents to wear facial coverings and begging the federal government for financial aid.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing today, Garnar announced that the portion of positive cases not related to nursing homes has risen dramatically over recent weeks.

He says the percentage of community spread cases has gone from roughly 25 to 55%.

Garnar blames much of the rise to private social gathering where participants don’t physically distance or wear masks.

“If you care about people’s health, wear your mask. If you want to see the rest of our businesses open up, the ones that haven’t wear your mask. If you want the businesses continue to be open, that have been allowed to open, wear your mask. Just do it. Wear your dang mask,” says Garnar.

Garnar also painted a dire picture of the county’s finances and warned that a drastic reduction in the county’s workforce and services could be required if the federal government does not come through with stimulus funding for state and local governments.

The county is currently raising 11% less in sales tax revenue and also losing out on money from Upstate casinos and the hotel/motel tax.

Right now, the combined losses are 18 million dollars and the county is slated to run out of cash at the end of next month.

Garnar says that figure does not include a threatened 8 million dollar cut in state aid should the federal money not come through.