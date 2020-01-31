Broome County Blades weekend at the Binghamton Devils

BINGHAMTON, NY – Characters from a beloved 70’s moving are coming soon to ice near you.

The Binghamton Devils are paying homage to the 1977 movie, Slap Shot, this weekend.

The hockey movie stars Paul Newman and the fictional Charlestown Chiefs pitted up against the fictional Broome County Blades.

The Devils will become the Blades this weekend, wearing special green jerseys from the film.

Fans will also get the chance to meet Jerry Houser, or Dave Killer Carlson, and Allan Nicholls, or Johnny Upton, at the games.

Nicholls says it’s a shock their movie is still so popular.

“It’s a total shock to all of us involved. We never, even after the film came out it was a failure. And I’m sure it’s a shock to Universal, that was the producing company, to this day because who thought, you know, that this film, 45 years later would be as popular,” said Nicholls.

“After this many years, having done this movie, it’s not my movie. I had a part in this movie and feel really, at this point, privileged, to be a part of something that has legs like this and is this well remembered and this loved, you know, it’s wonderful,” says Houser.

You can see the actors at tonight’s and tomorrow night’s Devil’s games.

After tomorrow night’s game, the special jerseys were be auctioned off to benefit Sock Out Cancer