Broome County Arts Council is looking for muralists

BINGHAMTON, NY – Calling all muralists, the Broome County Arts Council has a job for you.

The Arts Council is working with the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development to select artists to create murals in Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.

The goal is to create 28 murals of various sizes in the span of 3 years to be displayed in the region’s urban core.

A call to artists has been put out, looking for anyone with experienced mural as well as mosaic work.

Arts Council Executive Director Nancy Barno Reynolds says that there is no theme for the murals, encouraging anything the artists can dream up.

“It’s exciting, we’re looking for things that spark imagination, creativity, innovation you know, something that the viewer can interact with perhaps, and be uplifting,” says Reynolds.

The project is receiving $240,000 through the Greater Binghamton Fund.

The request for qualifications deadline is April 1st which will allow the Arts Council to determine which artists it plans to work with.

After that, they will submit specific design and cost proposals.

