Broome County approved to resume elective surgeries

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local hospital chains received some welcome news today.

Governor Cuomo announced that Broome is one of 35 counties in the state that have been approved to resume elective procedures.

The non-emergency care represents a significant source of revenue for UHS and Lourdes.

Hospitals across the state have had to furlough workers due to the loss of income.

“Lourdes and UHS are basically our top employers in Broome County. When they’re doing well, Broome County is doing well. In order for them to do well, they need to have elective surgeries,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the hospitals will work with the state to develop a timeline for when the elective procedures will resume.

UHS released the following statement to NewsChannel 34:

We are delighted to hear that Broome County is on the list announced by the Governor today.

However, it is very important that the community realize the speed and breadth of our return to elective procedures will be determined by patient and employee safety.

We are acutely aware of the need for services in Broome County and want to do all we can to take care of these needs. as quickly as possible.

Lourdes released the following as well:

Ascension Lourdes will be prioritizing these procedures as we move forward with a measured and clinically led process to resume surgeries in accordance with New York State Department of Health’s direction.

Ascension Lourdes will continue to implement recommended infection control precautions with enhanced safeguards to minimize the exposure risks related to COVID-19 for patients and caregivers.

We understand that individuals in our community have healthcare needs outside of COVID-19, many of which cannot be delayed or deferred without serious health risks.



With the reintroduction of certain elective surgeries, our hospital staff will begin the process of contacting patients to reschedule procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using clinical judgment to prioritize scheduling for patients with the most urgent and immediate needs.