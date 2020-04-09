Broome County acquires more tests as cases hit 100

BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County has reached an inauspicious milestone, its 100th confirmed case of COVID-19.

County Executive Jason Garnar acknowledged today that there are in all likelihood more than 100 cases that the limited testing has uncovered.

Garnar did announce that the county received another 600 tests today.

And he continued to stress that people should abide by the Crush COVID every other day campaign in which you only leave your home on the even or odd day that corresponds to your birth year when going to the store or park.

Golf courses are no longer an issue as Governor Cuomo ordered all of them closed in the state today.

Garnar says that even some people’s clever means of gathering while maintaining social distancing may be too risky.

“You can’t have drive around birthday parties and any types of parades. I know a lot of people are getting stir crazy, we’ve been into a number of weeks staying in our house and doing very little, but I ask you to continue to stay at home,” says Garnar.

The Broome Emergency Operations Center has been coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment that it receives from the state and the donation drop-off location at the Oakdale Mall.

The EOC gets requests from hospitals, nursing homes, emergency medical services, fire, police and funeral homes when those organizations have difficulty acquiring them through their normal channels.