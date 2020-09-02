Broome Briefing: Willow Point no longer hot spot, COVID-19 positive cases are down

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite fears that reopening the Binghamton University and SUNY Broome campuses might lead to a spike, the cases of COVID-19 in Broome County continue to trend down.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced that roughly 70 percent of the new cases stem from community spread, mostly between people living in the same household or working at the same place.

Garnar says the next big hurdle will be the reopening of local school districts, with Chenango Valley and Windsor set to begin the process next Thursday with most others following suit on September 14th.

The County Exec says each district has an appointed liaison from the county health department to assist with safety protocols and plans for contact tracing for when positive cases inevitably arise.

“We’re not going to stop working with school districts when the first schools reopen next week. We’re going to be with them for the duration of this pandemic. We’re going to be actively working with them for weeks and weeks and weeks, if not months after they reopen,” says Garnar.

Garnar also shared some good news about the county-owned Willow Point Nursing Center in Vestal.

He says Willow Point is down to 2 active cases and is no longer considered a hotspot.

And he says the nursing home has gone 28 days without a new case.

Garnar says Willow Point is in the process of developing a plan to allow visitation once again.