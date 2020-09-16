Broome Briefing: Willow Point allowing visitors again

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s number of active COVID cases is trending down again as the county surpasses the 100,000 mark for total coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County Executive Jason Garnar says community spread is now the major source of new infections, now that the outbreaks in congregant care settings, such as nursing homes, has subsided.

Yesterday, the State Department of Health revised its nursing home visitation guidelines.

Skilled nursing centers can now accept visitors provided that they have had a negative test in the past 7 days and the home has not had a new positive case in the prior 2 weeks.

Garnar says the county-owned Willow Point Nursing Center, once the worst hotspot in the county, is now able to accept visitors again.

“It looks like this is really gotten out of most of our nursing homes, almost completely in Broome County. So, I’m really glad to hear that. We’re not out of the woods with it but the situation with the nursing homes is much better,” said Garnar.

Garnar credits the vigilance of Binghamton University officials and students with keeping the positivity rate down on campus and not driving up the county’s numbers.

However, 55% of new positive cases in the county have come from people under the age of 30.