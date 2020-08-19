Broome Briefing: Virus numbers fall, gyms to open Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY – If just one percent of the on-campus BU students test positive for the virus, Broome County could see its number of active cases more than double.

The 69 active cases reported in Broome today represent the lowest number since July 5th and hospitalizations are down as well.

County Executive Jason Garnar says he believes the county will be able to separate out the positives from BU so that it can have a better understanding of the data.

Garnar says that 65% of new cases from the previous week came from community spread but that the majority of that is coming from people who are either living with someone else with the virus or someone who works in a long-term care facility.

Meanwhile, Garnar says the health department is preparing to perform inspections at local gyms and fitness centers, something it’s never done before.

“We have quickly mobilized resources at our health department. This is something that is not easy because our health department is already being stretched to the max for a lot of other things: contact tracing, reopening the schools. But, gyms and fitness centers are a critical industry in Broome County,” says Garnar.

Governor Cuomo has mandated that all fitness centers be inspected within 2 weeks of opening which can begin on Monday.

Garnar says the county has established an 18 person task force to assist local school districts with reopening.

He and other county officials have been visiting districts to discuss contact tracing plans and safety protocols.