Broome Briefing: Triple Cities remains in Yellow Zone

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the positivity rate remains well above the thresholds to move into a more restrictive micro-cluster designation, Governor Cuomo has decided to leave the Triple Cities in the yellow zone for now.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar continues to implore residents to take COVID safety precautions in an effort to reduce the percent of tests that come back positive.

He says that after spending the summer at 1% or less, the county as a whole has been above 3% for weeks.

Worse yet is the yellow zone cluster in the urban core which today recorded at least its 6th straight day above 6% on a 7 day rolling average.

Garnar says it’s fortunate that the state uses more than the metrics to determine the designation.

“I think that’s a credit to the state that they’re not just taking an arbitrary number and then just putting us on a color because they saw a number. We’ve had conversations about where we are seeing the spread. Some of the anomalies that may have come out of the data this week,” says Garnar.

Garnar says one factor is the COVID hotspot that has developed within Bridgewater Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Binghamton.

A family member of a resident tells NewsChannel 34 that the number of active cases is soaring and that a large number of staff members are out due to illness or quarantine, putting a major stress on the remaining employees.

Garnar also announced that the county’s rapid response mobile testing site will be moving next week from First Presbyterian Church in Endicott to the B-U Pharmacy School in Johnson City.