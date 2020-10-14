Broome Briefing: Rapid testing site to move to Kirkwood and Whitney Point next week

BROOME COUNTY – COVID cases are back on the rise in Broome County, leading County Executive Jason Garnar to renew his plea that people abide by proper safety protocols.

Garnar chose to hold his weekly coronvirus briefing virtually today with local media asking questions over Zoom.

Broome’s active case number jumped again today as new positives far outnumbered the recoveries.

The urban core of the Triple Cities is already in Governor Cuomo’s Yellow Zone designation, which restricts the size of gatherings to 25 people and the number of people dining at a restaurant table to 4.

Garnar says the last thing the county wants to to be downgraded to orange or red zone status at which point certain businesses would be forced to shut down.

Broome County has been averaging a COVID test positivity rate of between 3.5 and 4%, well above the 1% target.

Garnar says the choices people make today have repercussions in the future.

“I do want to remind people that it does take some time to see the effort of our work. This is a tough type of virus in which what’s happening today really is a result of what happened 10 days ago,” says Garnar.

Broome County is in its second day of rapid results testing outside of Saint Patrick’s Church on Leroy Street in Binghamton.

Next week, Garnar plans to move the mobile testing bus to more rural areas to provide access to people who have trouble traveling to testing sites in the city.

The bus will be outside Saint Mary’s Church in Kirkwood Monday through Wednesday and at Saint Patrick’s Church in Whitney Point Thursday and Friday.

Hours are 1 to 7 P-M.

To make an appointment, call 211, or you can find a link to the state’s online reservation site at GoBroomeCounty.com.