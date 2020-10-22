Broome Briefing: Positivity rates rise, mobile testing site moving to Kirkwood, Endicott

BINGHAMTON, NY – New COVID positivity numbers released by the state today show a troubling increase within the Triple Cities Yellow Zone cluster.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his weekly coronavirus briefing virtually today.

Garnar says that while the county’s numbers remain high, they have stabilized.

He says the county is at a 3.7% positivity rate average over 7 days but needs to get under 2% to leave the yellow zone restrictions.

But the Governor’s numbers released today show that within the yellow zone itself, the average last week was over 4%, that it was 7.63% for the start of this week and over 9% yesterday alone.

The state has set a 4% average rate over 7 days as the threshold for moving from yellow to orange which, among other things, would close schools, gyms, nail salons and indoor dining at restaurants within the cluster.

“I’ve asked people over the last couple of weeks to stay at home as much as possible. I believe most people are taking this seriously. But we need to stay the course here. This is not the time to let up. We need to double our efforts,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the county’s rapid response mobile testing site, which moved to Whitney Point for today and tomorrow, will spend next week at First Presbyterian Church in Endicott.

He says the positivity rate when it was in Binghamton was 10%, and 15% for earlier this week in Kirkwood.