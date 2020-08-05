Broome Briefing: Jason Garnar asks young adults to follow protocols, no case at Willow Point for 12 days

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Broome County’s COVID numbers remain much higher than they were 6 weeks ago, County Executive Jason Garnar is pleading with young adults to observe proper safety protocols.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing today, Garnar announced that 77% of recent positive cases have come through community spread, mostly among adults under 40.

Garnar says the number of infections threatens to stall the reopening of still-closed businesses which, in turn, hurts the local economy and sales tax revenues.

“We really are pleading with people, especially people who are younger, wear your mask and socially distance. Don’t get caught up in a bad situation. Don’t go outside, don’t get in a group gathering, don’t go to a party or something like that and not have your mask,” says Garnar.

Garnar announced that the county-run Willow Point Nursing Center has not had a new positive case among its residents in the past 12 days.

There are still 21 active cases inside the nursing homes, although Garnar says some of them are waiting for a second negative test before being designated recovered.

27 people have died at Willow Point, more than a third of the total deaths in the county.