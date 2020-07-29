Broome Briefing: Jason Garnar advises caution around large gatherings

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar continues to caution against community spread of the coronavirus as COVID numbers in the county remain much higher than they were about a month ago.

Garnar says Broome has seen 92 new cases in the last week, with about half of them coming outside of nursing homes.

He says the biggest culprit appears to be large private gatherings.

Garnar says that even when parties stay under the 50 person limit, attendees should still wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

He cites at now notorious wedding that took place in Tioga County.

“When I have one wedding, that’s not even in this county, that is responsible for 27 new positives in Broome County, those are things that we’re really going to be taking a look at,” says Garnar.

Garnar also announced that the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City is planning to reopen on Friday.