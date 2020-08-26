Broome Briefing: High school sports return

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Broome Briefing focused on the reopening of local schools.

With Broome County Executive Jason Garnar out, Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus lead the weekly hearing.

In a matter of weeks, schools across Broome County will be back in session, with athletics soon to follow.

Governor Cuomo announced Monday that low-risk high school sports would be allowed to begin play on September 21.

Yesterday, the New York State High School Athletic Association met with section executive directors to discuss how to implement a fall season.

While the exact details of the meeting have not been released, the association says it will continue to review guidance in the coming weeks.

Deputy Broome County Executive Kevin McManus believes that Broome County has been a model example for handling COVID, and that if everyone continues to do their part, there’s no reason sports and other activities won’t be successful.

“We were successful, and you’ve heard these terms before, because we were tough, we were smart, we were disciplined, and we were united. Well, now, going back into September, when you talk about athletics and extracurricular activities, our community has to be even more united, and even more disciplined. And tougher. And smarter, to make sure that we can open our schools and have our activities, safely,” says McManus.

Also beginning on the 21st, higher-risk sports, such as football and volleyball, can begin practicing, but are not permitted to play.

Governor Cuomo also said that teams can not travel to practice or play out of their region until at least October 19.