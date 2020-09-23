Broome Briefing: COVID in schools

Broome County officials say they continue to work closely with local school districts to try and keep the instances of COVID-19 cases low, but that the numbers they’re seeing now are about what they expected.

Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus stood in for County Exec Jason Garnar at the weekly coronavirus briefing this afternoon.

McManus says health department officials continue to hold Zoom meetings with district representatives and the COVID liaisons work with the schools on contact tracing when cases do pop up.

“We learned that when a student tests positive, if the student has brothers or sisters in the household that are in different schools, for example an elementary school child tests positive and they have a brother or sister in the middle school or high school, that obviously presents a different scenario in contact tracing,” says McManus.

Meanwhile, Binghamton University continues to perform regular tests of its students.

Yesterday, there was only one positive case among 231 tests.

Since surveillance testing began on September 2nd, only 18 of over 2,600 students have had the virus for a positivity rate of point 68 percent.