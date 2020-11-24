Broome Briefing: COVID cases increase, new hotspot named

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is reporting exponential growth in its COVID caseload as health officials brace for the impact of holiday gatherings.

County Executive Jason Garnar says much of the growth is from people in their 20’s and he says it’s not primarily Binghamton University students.

He speculates that a large number may be local residents returning to our area from college.

Garnar says he’s particularly worried about Thanksgiving meals as much of the spread is linked to smaller private gatherings.

He agrees with the CDC which says people should celebrate the holiday only with members of their own household.

“The more people that gather together, the more amount of COVID cases that we’re going to have, the more amount of people that we’re going to have in the hospital. We just had a phone call with our hospital systems, they are overworked,” says Garnar.

Garnar announced another hotspot in the county: United Methodist Homes Elizabeth Church Manor joins Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on the hotspot list.

Nevertheless, congregant care settings, like nursing homes, only make up about 10 percent of the overall active cases.

Garnar also says the county’s mobile testing site has seen increased attendance over the past 3 days, exceeding 200 tests taken each day.

He says a decision has not yet been made on where to locate it next week.